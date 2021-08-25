Advertise with Us
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Zachary Richey Mugshot
Zachary Richey Mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department employee Zachary Richey has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the affidavit, Memphis Police Department received a complaint form the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding Richey. The complaint stated Richey had stored 44 images that they had categorized as apparent child pornography in an online account.

The report says Verizon Wireless and Synchronoss Technologies reported finding the images and sent the subscriber information to NCMEC.

Memphis Police Department says their investigation revealed that all of the photos depicted children in sexual encounters or lascivious poses and that Richey was the sole owner of the accounts possessing them.

Richey has been employed by MFD since February 2021 and has been relieved of duty without pay, pending the investigation, since being taken into custody.

