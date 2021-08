MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting in Memphis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at a gas station on Winchester Road.

Memphis police say a man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is currently available and the victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

