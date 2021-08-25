Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits

A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.(Jones County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman has been arrested for SNAP fraud by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service.

Investigators found that Tiffany Combest received an over-issuance of SNAP benefits in the amount of $34,014.00 from receiving benefits for multiple children that were no longer in her household.

“This investigation and ultimate prosecution demonstrate the controls we have in place to identify, investigate and eliminate fraud in our programs,” MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob,” Anderson said. “This is also a great example of cooperation between our county office, investigations team and local law enforcement.”

Due to the substantial amount of overpayment and the evidence of alleged fraud found during the investigation, the case was turned over to Jones County District Attorney Anthony Buckley to be presented to the Grand Jury for criminal prosecution.

Buckley secured an indictment on June 24, and MDHS served her with the indictment on Aug. 25 after she was arrested by the Laurel Police Department on other unrelated charges.

The case was investigated by Ryan Stokes of the MDHS Investigations Division.

The Investigations Division is a subset of the MDHS Office of the Inspector General created in August 2018 and charged with detecting, preventing and deterring fraud, waste and abuse within the agency. OIG has been responsible for recovering millions of dollars from SNAP overpayments.

Suspected fraud can be reported to MDHS online any time by submitting the MDHS Fraud Tip Form at https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/report-fraud/, calling the Fraud Tip Line at 1-(800)-299-6905, or email at fraud@mdhs.ms.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Brandon Theesfeld (Photo Source: Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.

Latest News

Delta Fair
Delta Fair organizers stressing health safety at this year’s festival
After months of public meetings, the closure of three Shelby County Schools will come to a vote...
Parents call for virtual learning, ask legislature to put themselves in parents shoes
UofM president in talks with state to mandate COVID vaccination
Businesses in the city of Waverly are digging out from several feet of mud and water.
President Biden approves federal aid for Middle Tennessee
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19