Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order, provides flood relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee signed executive order 85 on Wednesday afternoon to provide relief to Tennesseans affected by the recent deadly floods.

Today I signed EO85. This order provides relief to Tennesseans affected by the deadly floods in western Middle TN by facilitating additional relief efforts & supporting the Humphreys County School District.https://t.co/6YRUzM68Zf pic.twitter.com/nnrACh0EIo — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 25, 2021

The order says it is being put in place to provide relief after many have been severely injured and others have died.

The order also emphasized the effect this has had on the Humphreys County School District as multiple school buildings and buses are nonoperational.

