Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order, provides flood relief
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee signed executive order 85 on Wednesday afternoon to provide relief to Tennesseans affected by the recent deadly floods.
The order says it is being put in place to provide relief after many have been severely injured and others have died.
The order also emphasized the effect this has had on the Humphreys County School District as multiple school buildings and buses are nonoperational.
