FedEx delivers 1.7M doses of Moderna vaccine to Mexico

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is helping in the fight against COVID-19.

The Memphis-based global shipping giant delivered 1.7 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Mexico Tuesday.

The delivery was in partnership with Direct Relief and the governments of the U.S. and Mexico. Direct Relief’s leaders said its partnership with FedEx will help bring Mexico one step closer to its crucial economic goal, which is reopening the border with the U.S. to non-essential travel.

