Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FedEx delivers 1.7M doses of Moderna vaccine to Mexico

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is helping in the fight against COVID-19.

The Memphis-based global shipping giant delivered 1.7 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Mexico Tuesday.

The delivery was in partnership with Direct Relief and the governments of the U.S. and Mexico. Direct Relief’s leaders said its partnership with FedEx will help bring Mexico one step closer to its crucial economic goal, which is reopening the border with the U.S. to non-essential travel.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Brandon Theesfeld (Photo Source: Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.

Latest News

Delta Fair
Delta Fair organizers stressing health safety at this year’s festival
SCS on Virtual Learning
Parents call for virtual learning, ask legislature to put themselves in parents shoes
UofM president in talks with state to mandate COVID vaccination
SCS on Virtual Learning
SCS on Virtual Learning