Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Friday.

They talked about several of Tonyaa’s recent columns, including her thoughts on the Houston High School assistant principal who recently resigned after comparing vaccine cards to yellow stars. She also spoke about the need for a hybrid learning option at the Shelby County School District.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

