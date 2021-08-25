Advertise with Us
Delta Fair organizers stressing health safety at this year’s festival

Shelby County Health Department asking fair attendees to be smart when out in public
Delta Fair
By Parker King
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Like most events, the Delta Fair and Music Festival is making a return to Memphis and the Mid-South at the Agricenter International after a year-long absence due to COVID-19.

The fair’s organizers at Expo South say they have a plan in place to keep the event moving forward and have attendees’ safety in mind.

“They are going to be required to wear masks inside the Agricenter building,” said Mark Lovell, Director of Expo South. “There will be plenty of hand sanitizer. The rides will be spread out more than normal to give some extra room.”

Lovell said this plan was implemented at several events throughout the pandemic, including the Alabama and Georgia state fairs in 2020, working with local health departments along the way, and told us not one of his events resulted in a dramatic spike in COVID-19 case numbers.

“We want to be a safe, clean, family event to bring your kids, have fun, and make memories,” Lovell said.

During the most recent Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force press conference, Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor was directly asked about the Delta Fair and if she had any concerns.

Taylor said cancelling the event would be up to the sponsors; she simply encouraged Mid-Southerners who would be attending to be smart and do the right thing.

“Make sure that if you are going to be in a large crowd, outside, the Shelby County Health Department would still recommend you mask up and social distance as much as possible,” Taylor said.

On top of health safety, public safety is also an aspect that’s being added onto, according to Lovell.

“We’re wanding everyone,” he said. “Everyone will walk through a metal detector. We have double fencing around the property and plenty of Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s officers.”

The Delta Fair begins Friday, September 3.

