Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Blast away kidney stones with MOSES

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — About one in ten people in the U.S. will develop a kidney stone at some point in their life and the summer months are when they are more likely to occur because of dehydration. Some people compare the pain to childbirth or being stabbed. New technology is bringing fast relief to these patients.

Sixty-six-year-old Jack Osmanski is enjoying the retirement life.

“I hunt and fish with my son. I’ve been reading a lot more,” Osmanski, told Ivanhoe.

Until one night he woke up with a sudden and sharp pain.

“I’ve been through a few car crashes,” he said. “I fell through the ceiling seven years ago and I never had a thing that was quite as painful as that in my life.”

Jack had developed a five-millimeter kidney stone, the size of a pencil top eraser.

“It felt like someone was actually stabbing me in the back,” Osmanski exclaimed.

He was given pain meds at the hospital and took a “let it pass on its own” approach. But the stone was not moving.

“If they don’t pass on their own, you can’t leave a kidney stone blocking the kidney for longer than four to six weeks without having long-term kidney damage,” noted Ross Simon, MD, MS, a urologist at Tampa General Hospital noted.

So, Simon suggested a new laser technology called MOSES. With its ability to fire two pulses of a laser, it can treat bigger kidney stones more efficiently.

“The MOSES technology also allows you to have a more flexible fiber which can get around corners in the kidney and access different stones that we weren’t able to do so easily before,” Simon elaborated.

Reducing surgery time and the risk of recurrence. Jack had his stone removed with this outpatient procedure and…

“Within two to three days, I started to feel a lot better,” he remarked.

And can continue to enjoy his retirement pain-free.

Jack says the MOSES laser technology was covered by his insurance. Dr. Simon says the laser can also be used to treat prostate conditions, such as BPH.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Brandon Theesfeld (Photo Source: Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.
Shelby County Schools launches district-wide COVID-19 dashboard

Latest News

Best Life: Con artists capitalizing on cryptocurrency craze
Shelby County Schools offers free COVID-19 testing to thousands of students and staff
Shelby County Schools introduces new way to keep parents informed of COVID-19 cases
Shelby County Schools introduces new way to keep parents informed of COVID-19 cases
Parents protest in favor of mask mandates in Collierville schools
Parents protest in favor of mask mandates in Collierville schools