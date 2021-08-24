World Champion Hot Wing Contest & Festival: What you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s something yummy cooking here in the Bluff City and WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond got the scoop.

Joy took over the Digital Desk this week for a conversation with Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler about the World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival. It kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 28 at Tiger Lane. More than 50 teams are set to compete. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.

Watch it now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and check out Jennifer’s stories now on commercialappeal.com/food.

