Where to find the Pfizer vaccine across the Mid-South

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, some Mid-Southerners may be looking for locations to go get the shot.

If you are in the Memphis metro area/Shelby County, all community locations offer the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older. You can visit covid19.memphistn.gov/ to find links for availability and times.

List of vaccine locations in Shelby County:

  • The Pipkin Building in Midtown
  • Memphis Zoo
  • CommUNITY Walk Against Gun Violence
  • La Pulga International Flea Market
  • Beale Street Cigar Festival
  • St. Ann Catholic Church
  • Baptist Medical Group
    • Collierville Vaccine Clinic | 400 Market Blvd.
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis | 6019 Walnut Grove Road
    • First Baptist Church on Broad | 2835 Broad Avenue
    • Finn Medical Associates | 6025 Walnut Grove, Suite 627
    • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville | 1500 W Poplar Ave
  • Commodity Supplemental Food | 1020 South Bellevue
  • First Pharmacy Services | 1087 Alice Ave
  • Kroger
  • Memphis VA Medical Center
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart

For Mid-Southerners in other areas of Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas who live in areas that may not have a vaccination site, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find a site near you that offers the Pfizer shot.

