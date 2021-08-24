Where to find the Pfizer vaccine across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, some Mid-Southerners may be looking for locations to go get the shot.
If you are in the Memphis metro area/Shelby County, all community locations offer the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older. You can visit covid19.memphistn.gov/ to find links for availability and times.
List of vaccine locations in Shelby County:
- The Pipkin Building in Midtown
- Memphis Zoo
- CommUNITY Walk Against Gun Violence
- La Pulga International Flea Market
- Beale Street Cigar Festival
- St. Ann Catholic Church
- Baptist Medical Group
- Collierville Vaccine Clinic | 400 Market Blvd.
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis | 6019 Walnut Grove Road
- First Baptist Church on Broad | 2835 Broad Avenue
- Finn Medical Associates | 6025 Walnut Grove, Suite 627
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville | 1500 W Poplar Ave
- Commodity Supplemental Food | 1020 South Bellevue
- First Pharmacy Services | 1087 Alice Ave
- Kroger
- Memphis VA Medical Center
- Walgreens
- Walmart
For Mid-Southerners in other areas of Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas who live in areas that may not have a vaccination site, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find a site near you that offers the Pfizer shot.
