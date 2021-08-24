Where to find the Pfizer vaccine across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that the FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, some Mid-Southerners may be looking for locations to go get the shot.

If you are in the Memphis metro area/Shelby County, all community locations offer the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years of age and older. You can visit covid19.memphistn.gov/ to find links for availability and times.

List of vaccine locations in Shelby County:

The Pipkin Building in Midtown

Memphis Zoo

CommUNITY Walk Against Gun Violence

La Pulga International Flea Market

Beale Street Cigar Festival

St. Ann Catholic Church

Baptist Medical Group Collierville Vaccine Clinic | 400 Market Blvd. Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis | 6019 Walnut Grove Road First Baptist Church on Broad | 2835 Broad Avenue Finn Medical Associates | 6025 Walnut Grove, Suite 627 Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville | 1500 W Poplar Ave

Commodity Supplemental Food | 1020 South Bellevue

First Pharmacy Services | 1087 Alice Ave

Kroger

Memphis VA Medical Center

Walgreens

Walmart

For Mid-Southerners in other areas of Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas who live in areas that may not have a vaccination site, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find a site near you that offers the Pfizer shot.

