Tennessee tops 1 million COVID-19 cases

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee hit a grim milestone Tuesday surpassing one million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,153 new cases since Monday with 31 more deaths.

The state reported its first case March 12, 2020 and has since had 1,002,632 cases and 13,235 deaths.

See Tennessee’s daily dashboard

Tennessee hospitalizations increased by 106 since Monday, though data reporting is delayed by a day, according to TDH. The latest data shows 2,802 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 806 are in ICUs and 530 are on ventilators. Fifty-seven hospitalized patients are children with 12 in ICUs and four on ventilators.

For more than a month now, Tennessee has battled a COVID-19 surge along with the rest of the country. New cases have been above 1,000 every day but once since July 20 and as high as 9,837 as recently as Aug. 21.

Tennessee COVID-19 cases by county as of Aug. 24, 2021
Tennessee COVID-19 cases by county as of Aug. 24, 2021(TDH)

See a snapshot of cases by county

Across the state, people 21 to 30 make up the age group with the most cases (180,209) but people 81 and older account for the most deaths (4,746).

TDH data shows more than 202,000 Tennesseans 20 or younger have had COVID-19 and 15 have died.

The largest percentage of the state’s cases and deaths is among white people -- 65 percent of cases, 75 percent of deaths.

About 24,000 Tennesseans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

Of Tennessee’s total cases, more than 921,000 are now considered inactive. Data on long-hauler cases is not available through TDH.

Tennessee COVID-19 case demographics as of Aug. 24, 2021
Tennessee COVID-19 case demographics as of Aug. 24, 2021(TDH)

See COVID-19 in Tennessee by the numbers with the Tennessee Department of Health’s downloadable datasets

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

