St. Jude reducing crowd size for Memphis Marathon Weekend as a safety precaution

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude has adjusted the capacity for Memphis Marathon Weekend in December as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

Capacity has been adjusted for the in-person event on December 4. St. Jude says it’s currently at 70 percent of its in-person capacity.

The adjustment does not affect current registration.

St. Jude says its top priority is the health and safety of its patient families, participants, and volunteers. For more event updates, click here.

