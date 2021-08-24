Sponsor matching contributions to Stax Music Academy tuition fundraiser
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax Music Academy hopes to raise $50,000 in the coming months to help students with tuition.
SMA launched its #MusicMustContinue fundraising campaign this month. The campaign continues through September.
So far, $20,510 has been raised from donors and sponsors. SMA’s sponsor, DistroKid, will match every contribution up to $5,000.
SMA started the #MusicMustContinue fundraiser in 2020 to answer a need after families were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To make a donation to the fundraiser, click here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.