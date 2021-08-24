Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Southaven man searches for missing grandson after Waverly flood

The man’s employer, Southaven RV & Marine, mounts relief efforts
Southaven Man Searches for Grandson lost in Waverly Flooding
Southaven Man Searches for Grandson lost in Waverly Flooding(Southaven RV & Marine (Chris Hixon))
By Parker King
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - There are three still missing in Waverly, Tennessee after Saturday’s flood swept through the small city.

It’s a much smaller number than the 40 people that were reporter yesterday, but one of those missing has a Southaven man searching with rescue crews.

The man, Chris Hixon, is looking for his two-year-old grandson, Kellen Burrow-Vaughn.

“They are on pins and needles,” said Joe Underwood. “We hope for the best. We hope the worst doesn’t come.”

Underwood works with Hixon at Southaven RV & Marine off of I-55 in Southaven.

Hixon is the brother of the owner.

“Chris was actually here on Saturday,” Underwood said. “Every hour we were getting updates of water rising and rising until the point when it was an emergency.”

While Hixon searches in Waverly, Underwood and employees at Southaven RV & Marine are doing their part to help with relief efforts.

On Tuesday morning, a semi-trailer arrived outside the business’s showroom, and donations are being accepted during regular business hours until Friday.

“Let’s show the folks up there that they’ve got a friend in the Memphis and North Mississippi area. Let’s load this trailer up,” Underwood said.

Throughout Tuesday, donations came in from first responders to average citizens, lining the walls of the trailer with water, clothes, diapers, and non-perishables.

“We’re all human beings,” said the Lazar family as they dropped off water and fall clothes. “We all need to help each other. It doesn’t matter how close or how far. It’s just to help.”

Southaven RV & Marine is a drop off site to help our neighbors in Waverly/Dickson that have lost everything in the...

Posted by Southaven RV & Marine on Monday, August 23, 2021

“We would appreciate the help and support,” Underwood said. “If we can get enough action in response, we’re going to bring the thing back, and we’re going to load it up again.”

As far as Hixon and his family, a Facebook donation page has been set up for Burrow-Vaughan’s family.

Several GoFundMe accounts have been set up for those who have lost mostly everything from the storm.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety - Police & Fire has information on how you can help.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital confirms another child death from COVID-19
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
‘They want for nothing’: Memphis Zoo says giant pandas Ya Ya and Le Le are in good health
406 students with COVID, 1,200 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools
West Tennessee hospitals
West Tennessee hospitals to start triaging care

Latest News

Businesses in the city of Waverly are digging out from several feet of mud and water.
President Biden approves federal aid for Middle Tennessee
WMC First Alert Weather
High heat & humidity continues this week
WMC First Alert Weather
Dangerous heat and dry conditions
NWS calls Middle Tennesee rainfall ‘catastrophic flooding’
NWS calls Middle Tennesee rainfall ‘catastrophic flooding’