Southaven man searches for missing grandson after Waverly flood

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - There are three still missing in Waverly, Tennessee after Saturday’s flood swept through the small city.

It’s a much smaller number than the 40 people that were reporter yesterday, but one of those missing has a Southaven man searching with rescue crews.

The man, Chris Hixon, is looking for his two-year-old grandson, Kellen Burrow-Vaughn.

“They are on pins and needles,” said Joe Underwood. “We hope for the best. We hope the worst doesn’t come.”

Underwood works with Hixon at Southaven RV & Marine off of I-55 in Southaven.

Hixon is the brother of the owner.

“Chris was actually here on Saturday,” Underwood said. “Every hour we were getting updates of water rising and rising until the point when it was an emergency.”

While Hixon searches in Waverly, Underwood and employees at Southaven RV & Marine are doing their part to help with relief efforts.

On Tuesday morning, a semi-trailer arrived outside the business’s showroom, and donations are being accepted during regular business hours until Friday.

Relief efforts for the Waverly flood victims are happening here in the Mid-South. @SouthavenRV is collecting donations at their RV showroom until Friday. More on this at 5 and 6 on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/gufuHgu4hG — Parker King (@King_Reports) August 24, 2021

“Let’s show the folks up there that they’ve got a friend in the Memphis and North Mississippi area. Let’s load this trailer up,” Underwood said.

Throughout Tuesday, donations came in from first responders to average citizens, lining the walls of the trailer with water, clothes, diapers, and non-perishables.

“We’re all human beings,” said the Lazar family as they dropped off water and fall clothes. “We all need to help each other. It doesn’t matter how close or how far. It’s just to help.”

Southaven RV & Marine is a drop off site to help our neighbors in Waverly/Dickson that have lost everything in the... Posted by Southaven RV & Marine on Monday, August 23, 2021

“We would appreciate the help and support,” Underwood said. “If we can get enough action in response, we’re going to bring the thing back, and we’re going to load it up again.”

As far as Hixon and his family, a Facebook donation page has been set up for Burrow-Vaughan’s family.

Several GoFundMe accounts have been set up for those who have lost mostly everything from the storm.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety - Police & Fire has information on how you can help.

