Some Memphis businesses requiring vaccination proof or recent negative COVID-19 test for entry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis bars and restaurants that made being vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test a requirement to enter their building feared backlash from customers.

But they say that hasn’t really happened.

“I haven’t had any negative feedback from our customers,” said Mary Laws, co-owner of RP Tracks Restaurant & Bar in Memphis.

Laws started requiring proof of vaccine or a negative test Monday.

“We’re just trying to keep our community as safe as possible, at the same time, letting the Shelby County Health Department know that we are taking this seriously,” said Laws.

You can dine outside at RP Tracks if you are unvaccinated.

“We’re sitting outside because my lovely friend here doesn’t have her vaccination card. I’m taking one for the team today and I’m accompanying her in the heat,” said RP Tracks customer Sheena Brooks.

Taquanda Lindsey doesn’t have a vaccine card because she says she is not vaccinated. She wonders if the new rule will turn off customers even though the owner of RPTracks says it has not.

“I think it’s going to be hard on a lot of places,” Lindsey said. “I myself own my own barbershop and I do require people when they come, in for the safety of themselves and myself, to wear their masks.”

Tami Montgomery, owner of Drus Bar in Midtown, started requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s been a lot smoother than I expected,” she said. “We’ve had so few problems with people at the door. Most people are excited that we’re actually requiring it, so they feel safer when they come in.”

Now that the FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, there could be more customers for the restaurants that require it.

“I think the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will give some people additional confidence who have been vaccine hesitant,” said Dr. Shirin Mazumder, infectious disease specialist at Methodist Le Bonheur.

Other restaurant owners say they are considering a vaccination requirement for entry.

