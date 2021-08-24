Shelby County Schools launches district-wide COVID-19 dashboard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) established a district-wide COVID-19 dashboard.

The dashboard is to report COVID-19 cases across the district.

Reported for week two of the school year are 255 district-managed student cases and 46 SCS charter student cases. There are 25 district-managed staff cases and eight SCS charter staff cases.

Current school year data will be updated each week that school is in session. The dashboard will include the following:

Total number of District-managed students testing positive.

Total number of District-managed teachers/staff testing positive.

Total number of charter school students testing positive.

Total number of charter school teachers/staff testing positive.

Total number of District-managed cases reported since the start of the 2021-22 school year (cumulative cases).

Total number of charter school cases reported since the start of the 2021-22 school year (cumulative cases).

Specific details regarding positive COVID-19 cases will not be shared to maintain privacy and confidentiality.

For weekly updates, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.