Shelby Co. health director hopes FDA’s full approval for Pfizer vaccine will increase vaccination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Pipkin building in midtown Memphis may soon be pulling double duty as both a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

That’s the plan, according to Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor who is dealing with record demand for COVID-19 testing.

Taylor says she hopes the FDA granting full approval of the Pfizer vaccine Monday will drive up vaccination numbers.

“We’ve already been working on some plans to market vaccinations against COVIDin general, but we will add this to our messaging,” said Taylor.

Just over 48 percent of people in Shelby County are fully vaccinated or have at least initiated the vaccination process.

“Unfortunately, in some cases, it will help because we do have more people in the community suffering from COVID, even dying from COVID. And so I’m hoping this latest approval will spur on some of those folks who are really healing from deaths in their family to go on and get vaccinated themselves,” said Taylor.

When Action News 5 asked the question on our social media accounts, it was a mixed bag.

One person wrote on Facebook, “Nope. Still has two more years of trials. I‘ll think about it in about 10 years.” Another wrote, “Your choice to not get vaccinated. Just please don’t ask for one of those scarce hospital beds.”

Hospital capacity in Shelby County has reached critical levels.

Friday, the county instituted a county-wide mask mandate in hopes of relieving some of the stress of the healthcare system. The county commission approved a resolution Monday, supporting the effort.

Taylor also says the county plans to add capacity at all three of its mass testing sites.

Christ Community Health has also agreed to again use their Third Street location as a new public COVID-19 testing site.

More details on that are to be released soon.

