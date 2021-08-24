Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars

As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A school administrator lost her post after comparing COVID-19 vaccine cards to yellow stars worn by Jews in Nazi-era Germany.

The now-deleted post from Janna Matykiewicz read: “What’s the difference between vaccine papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

Matykiewicz was the assistant principal at Germantown Municipal School District’s Houston High School.

In response to Matykiewicz’s post, a Jewish student initiated an online petition to have her fired.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for GMSD confirmed Matykiewicz is no longer at Houston High School but is still employed with the district.

“Portions of the investigation are still ongoing,” said the spokesperson.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital confirms another child death from COVID-19
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
‘They want for nothing’: Memphis Zoo says giant pandas Ya Ya and Le Le are in good health
406 students with COVID, 1,200 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools
West Tennessee hospitals
West Tennessee hospitals to start triaging care

Latest News

Ryan Silverfield, Penny Hardaway, Katrina Merriweather
Action News 5 becomes home to weekly shows of UofM’s top coaches
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 24
Nearly 9,000 active cases in Shelby County
Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson stresses need for more vaccine uptake
Nursing homes, retirement communities wary of potential hiring ramifications of anticipated...
Chances of COVID-19 vaccine exemption rare as more employers mandate vaccination