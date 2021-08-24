Advertise with Us
Ryan Silverfield show moves to Action News 5

Coach Ryan Silverfield and Tigers players speak to the media after practice.
Coach Ryan Silverfield and Tigers players speak to the media after practice.(MS | Matthew A. Smith)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are less than two weeks away from the kickoff of the Tigers football season and Action New 5 is your home for the Ryan Silverfield Show this year.

Every Sunday we’re going to take you inside the Memphis Tigers Football Program, we’re going to tell you stories about your favorite players and more.

It starts this Sunday as we preview the season with the head coach, coordinators and your favorite players.

Catch it Sunday at 10:30 p.m. right here on Action News 5.

