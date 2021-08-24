Ryan Silverfield show moves to Action News 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are less than two weeks away from the kickoff of the Tigers football season and Action New 5 is your home for the Ryan Silverfield Show this year.

Every Sunday we’re going to take you inside the Memphis Tigers Football Program, we’re going to tell you stories about your favorite players and more.

It starts this Sunday as we preview the season with the head coach, coordinators and your favorite players.

Catch it Sunday at 10:30 p.m. right here on Action News 5.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.