Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A man charged with killing a 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019 will plead guilty this week, attorneys for the defense and prosecution say.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore confirms a plea hearing is set for Friday in the capital murder case against Brandon Theesfeld.

Theesfeld was a sophomore at Ole Miss when investigators say he kidnapped and murdered a fellow student, 21-year-old Ally Kostial.

Prosecutors never publicly discussed a motive, but friends said the two knew each other and called their relationship complicated.

A patrolling deputy found Kostial’s body in July 2019 near Sardis Lake. She’d been shot eight times.

Surveillance video from a store in Harmontown, Mississippi recorded the pair together hours earlier.

Theesfeld was arrested at a gas station in south Memphis and later indicted on a capital murder charge. If convicted, he could’ve faced the death penalty.

Theesfeld initially pleaded not guilty to Kostial’s murder.

Theesfeld’s attorney, Tony Farese, tells Action News 5 his client will now plead guilty to first-degree murder, taking the death penalty off the table.

