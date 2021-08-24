Over 1K healthcare workers deploying to Mississippi hospitals as state reports record COVID-19 deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi health leaders reported a record 111 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

It came on the same day they announced a thousand healthcare workers were on their way to Mississippi hospitals to provide some relief.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says over 1,000 healthcare workers from across the country, including 808 nurses, 193 respiratory therapists, 20 nurse practitioners, 20 paramedics, and three certified anesthetists, began deploying to 50 hospitals across the state Tuesday morning.

Reeves says he expects all 61 hospitals that made a request for extra help to receive that help by the end of the week.

“My top priority throughout the pandemic has and will always be protecting the integrity of our healthcare system,” Reeves said. “I’m grateful to each and all of the healthcare professionals who are working day and night to take care of our fellow Mississippians, and I’m grateful to those who are coming here to help.”

It will cost about $10 million a week to bring in all of these workers, but Reeves says the federal government, through FEMA, should pick up the tab.

A spokesperson for Methodist Olive Branch confirmed the hospital made a request for additional resources.

They wouldn’t say how many healthcare workers they’re expecting but say any assistance “would be greatly appreciated.”

Baptist Memorial Health Care did not respond to a request for comment on if it’s expecting any of those extra healthcare workers at Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto.

Health leaders say 41 of the deaths occurred between August 19 and August 23.

They say 70 deaths occurred between June 25 and August 20 but were just identified through death certificates reports.

As for vaccinations, health leaders say they are starting to see hospitalizations plateau and they attribute that to increased vaccinations.

“A couple of days does not a trend to make, but it does look like we’re moving in the right direction with our case numbers. It does look like we’re starting to have some leveling off with our hospitalizations,” said Dr. Paul Byers, Mississippi State epidemiologist.

Reeves says 81,000 vaccines were administered last week.

He attributes to surge in vaccinations to people getting more information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.