Nearly 9,000 active cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Active cases in Shelby County are nearing 9,000 as the Shelby County Health Department continues to report hefty daily increases.

Though the health department says there are 525 new COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday morning, the seven-day rolling average is 788.

After reporting over 2,000 cases between Sunday and Monday with sky-high vaccination rates in the last two weeks, and a renewed mask mandate in place, area health leaders are hoping to see the surge begin to take a downturn.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Shelby County, the health department says a total of 120,984 people have contracted the virus and 1,826 people have died because of it.

Mid-South health leaders are turning to the vaccine to solve the surge.

Shelby County vaccination data:

453,935 total people vaccinated

93,928 people partially vaccinated

360,007 people fully vaccinated

799,903 total vaccinations administered

14,713 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The county hopes to have 700,000 people vaccinated before it can reach “herd immunity.”

