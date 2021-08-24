Advertise with Us
Nearly 9,000 active cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 24
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 24(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Active cases in Shelby County are nearing 9,000 as the Shelby County Health Department continues to report hefty daily increases.

Though the health department says there are 525 new COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday morning, the seven-day rolling average is 788.

After reporting over 2,000 cases between Sunday and Monday with sky-high vaccination rates in the last two weeks, and a renewed mask mandate in place, area health leaders are hoping to see the surge begin to take a downturn.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Shelby County, the health department says a total of 120,984 people have contracted the virus and 1,826 people have died because of it.

Mid-South health leaders are turning to the vaccine to solve the surge.

Shelby County vaccination data:

  • 453,935 total people vaccinated
  • 93,928 people partially vaccinated
  • 360,007 people fully vaccinated
  • 799,903 total vaccinations administered
  • 14,713 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The county hopes to have 700,000 people vaccinated before it can reach “herd immunity.”

