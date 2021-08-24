Nearly 9,000 active cases in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Active cases in Shelby County are nearing 9,000 as the Shelby County Health Department continues to report hefty daily increases.
Though the health department says there are 525 new COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday morning, the seven-day rolling average is 788.
After reporting over 2,000 cases between Sunday and Monday with sky-high vaccination rates in the last two weeks, and a renewed mask mandate in place, area health leaders are hoping to see the surge begin to take a downturn.
Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Shelby County, the health department says a total of 120,984 people have contracted the virus and 1,826 people have died because of it.
Mid-South health leaders are turning to the vaccine to solve the surge.
Shelby County vaccination data:
- 453,935 total people vaccinated
- 93,928 people partially vaccinated
- 360,007 people fully vaccinated
- 799,903 total vaccinations administered
- 14,713 vaccinations reported within last seven days
The county hopes to have 700,000 people vaccinated before it can reach “herd immunity.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.