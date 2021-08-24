Advertise with Us
Missouri man drowns in Lake Michigan after saving 2 boys

Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in...
Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in distress.(Source: Colby Lysne/Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Missouri man who died after rescuing two young relatives from the choppy waters of Lake Michigan is the fourth person to drown in the lake this summer in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Racine.

Racine County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the man who drowned Sunday as 40-year-old Thomas Walker, though they didn’t say where in Missouri he lived.

Authorities say Walker went into the lake at North Beach to rescue the boys. The children made it out of the water, but Walker did not.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous swimming conditions that day.

