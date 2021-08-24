Mid-South nurse says vaccines are the best way to defeat COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse who treated Shelby County’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient says the only way out of this pandemic is through vaccinations.

Vaccination rates are going up but not fast enough to stop a growing number of infections.

Encarnacion Baker works at Baptist East Memorial Hospital as the head nurse.

She says the head of the ICU at the hospital told her there were six COVID-19 deaths in six days the average age of the patients was 35 and none of them were vaccinated.

“It’s so easy to argue among ourselves about choices being told to us or whatnot,” said Baker. “But in the end, in the grand scheme of things, if we just complied with the things we know worked we’d solve the problem.”

In Shelby County, an average of 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines are being administered a day, a slight uptick week over a week but average daily reported cases are growing even more quickly. Now the county is averaging nearly 750 new COVID 19 cases a day.

