Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson stresses need for more vaccine uptake

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas’ vaccination rate needs some work but the most recent numbers are “not bad.” During Tuesday’s public update on COVID-19, he says there were approximately 10,950 doses administered within the last 24 hours.

State health leaders are stressing the need for more vaccinations as the state’s health system utilization is swamped. About 50% of the state’s ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

“It fluctuates day by day but right now because of the increased number of COVID patients that need that type of ICU care, those beds are full right now,” said Hutchinson. “...It should emphasize the need to get our vaccinations done for COVID that are available to you.”

Among all the talk about vaccinations, mandatory vaccinations in the workplace are becoming more of a hot topic in the Mid-South. With Pfizer now being FDA approved, and the state having laws that prohibit a vaccine mandate, Hutchinson says he has no problem with employers requiring vaccines.

He also noted a call with the White House COVID-19 Response Team regarding the latest on booster shots. The team projects booster shots will be available to those who are immunocompromised starting September 20.

Boosters will be available to individuals who received their second dose of the initial vaccine at least eight months ago. This only applies to Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients. Johnson and Johnson has not announced the need for booster shots at this time.

Hutchinson says the Arkansas Department of Health is also sounding the alarm for anyone ingesting Ivermectin, an animal dewormer that can be prescribed to humans for safe use.

Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero says some people have taken the medicine intended for animals to treat or prevent COVID-19. The health department says poison control calls are beginning to roll in regarding people getting sick due to ingesting the medication.

Romero says people should only take Ivermectin that has been prescribed to them for human use.

