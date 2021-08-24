Advertise with Us
Lauderdale County school board approves mask mandate

Lauderdale County School Board District(WTOK)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County Board of Education announced the approval of a district-wide mask mandate Monday night.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise once more, the district is making it mandatory for staff and students to wear masks during the school day and while on school buses. But there is an exception.

In accordance with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order #84, parents are able to opt their child out of the mandate.

Lauderdale County Schools mask mandate(Lauderdale County Schools' Facebook)

If you would like to opt your student out of wearing a mask, the district says forms will be made available soon.

The board did not specify when the mandate will go into effect.

