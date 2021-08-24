Advertise with Us
Jury selection underway for trial against man accused in 2016 killing of Memphis police officer

Judge delays ruling in Justin Welch competency hearing
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jury selection is underway in the trial against the man accused of killing a Memphis police officer in 2016.

Investigators say Justin Welch’s crime spree started when he shot two people at Westy’s, killing Joshua Walton.

Police say he then shot a Bass Pro Shops employee before driving to Beale where he’s accused of hitting officer Verdell Smith with his car. Smith died from his injuries.

Welch faces multiple counts of first-degree murder and vehicular homicide.

He was set to go on trial last September but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the trial could potentially last a week.

