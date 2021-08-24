Infectious disease expert discusses Pfizer vaccine for kids under 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, questions are now being raised on the eligibility for those under 12.

Action News 5′s Joe Birch caught up with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Healthcare at the digital desk to get his input.

“We’re sort of in a hurry up and wait game unfortunately about that critical population under 12,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “The data just isn’t back. Science proceeds kind of incrementally and sometimes all too slowly, but we’re waiting on important safety and efficacy data for that important under 12 group.”

Dr. Threlkeld said there are several key factors being evaluated right now by the FDA.

“They want to make sure they’re getting the right dose for the smallest people and just effectiveness too to make sure that it works,” he said. “Of course, you throw in the problem and that wild card of the Delta variant that’s come along during these studies and it makes it much more difficult to sort of put those numbers together.”

Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics wants the FDA to aggressively to speed up the process as much as possible.

“I mean, it’s at an all time high now and it’s much more easily circulating in kids than it was before,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “What we want to do is to do the scientifically proper thing. There will be criticism on both sides, but you want to make sure it is in fact safe and effective, but we want to take away every reasonable barrier that we can to make it as efficient as we can safely make it. I think we got that right with the adult vaccine, and I think that we probably will with the pediatric vaccine as well.”

