Hogs catalon earns pre-season All-American status

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for the new season with an All-American in their defensive backfield.

Safety Jalon Catalon was named Second Team Pre-Season All-American by the Associated Press.

He picked off three passes, had four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 99 tackles last year in earning Freshman All-American Honors from the Football Writers Association of America.

The Hogs open their season hosting Rice Saturday, Sept. 4th in Fayetteville.

