Hogs catalon earns pre-season All-American status

Razorbacks defeat Stanford 7-3 to win the Fayetteville Regional(KAIT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for the new season with an All-American in their defensive backfield.

Safety Jalon Catalon was named Second Team Pre-Season All-American by the Associated Press.

He picked off three passes, had four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 99 tackles last year in earning Freshman All-American Honors from the Football Writers Association of America. 

The Hogs open their season hosting Rice Saturday, Sept. 4th in Fayetteville.

