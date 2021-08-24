Hogs catalon earns pre-season All-American status
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for the new season with an All-American in their defensive backfield.
Safety Jalon Catalon was named Second Team Pre-Season All-American by the Associated Press.
He picked off three passes, had four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 99 tackles last year in earning Freshman All-American Honors from the Football Writers Association of America.
The Hogs open their season hosting Rice Saturday, Sept. 4th in Fayetteville.
