High heat & humidity continues this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A code orange air quality alert is in place today for parts of the Mid-South. The heat will also continue today and will remain in place for most of this week. Today will be a rinse and repeat of yesterday with a HEAT ADVISORY in place for much of the area today and more heat advisories will likely this week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid 90s with a heat index near 105.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light easterly winds and afternoon highs in the mid 90s with a heat index as high as 105.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each afternoon along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance or a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.