Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

High heat & humidity continues this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A code orange air quality alert is in place today for parts of the Mid-South. The heat will also continue today and will remain in place for most of this week. Today will be a rinse and repeat of yesterday with a HEAT ADVISORY in place for much of the area today and more heat advisories will likely this week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and afternoon highs in the mid 90s with a heat index near 105.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light easterly winds and afternoon highs in the mid 90s with a heat index as high as 105.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each afternoon along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance or a shower or storm along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Most Read

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital confirms another child death from COVID-19
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
‘They want for nothing’: Memphis Zoo says giant pandas Ya Ya and Le Le are in good health
West Tennessee hospitals
West Tennessee hospitals to start triaging care
406 students with COVID, 1,200 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools

Latest News

Businesses in the city of Waverly are digging out from several feet of mud and water.
President Biden approves federal aid for Middle Tennessee
WMC First Alert Weather
Dangerous heat and dry conditions
NWS calls Middle Tennesee rainfall ‘catastrophic flooding’
NWS calls Middle Tennesee rainfall ‘catastrophic flooding’
Flooding damage in Waverly, TN
NWS calls Middle Tennesee rainfall ‘catastrophic flooding’