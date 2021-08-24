Advertise with Us
Flood waters explained

Flooding damage in Waverly, TN
Flooding damage in Waverly, TN(Governor Bill Lee)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service is calling Saturday’s rainfall in Middle Tennessee a catastrophic flooding situation due to the amount of rainfall that fell in a very short time.

More than 8 to 10 inches of rain has fallen in Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, and Hickman counties with some reports of 11+ inches and locally higher amounts.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Interstate 40 was closed in both directions Saturday morning near mile 153 near the town of Bucksnort due to flooding from the Duck River.

Several water rescues have been underway with many people still trapped inside their homes.

