First Alert: Heat Advisory extended for another day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We can expect another day of heat and humidity tomorrow and another day of heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 for much of the Mid-South. This pattern will continue for another few days before cooler temperatures and better rain chances move into the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chancer or rain, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

