Employers consider vaccine mandate after Pfizer receives full FDA approval

By Brandon Richard
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To mandate or not to mandate? That’s the question facing employers right now.

The Mid-South’s major hospital systems, which are also among the region’s largest employers, are requiring COVID-19 vaccines for their workers.

But with the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday, do other large employers plan to issue their own mandates? If they plan to, they don’t appear to be in a big rush.

FedEx, the region’s largest employer with 30,000 employees said in a statement:

“The health and safety of our FedEx team members continue to be our top priority. Full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine is a positive development, and we will continue to strongly encourage team members to get vaccinated. We are actively working to help ensure team members are aware of opportunities to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.”

The City of Memphis, which employs over 8,000 people, said all options are on the table.

“The City’s Senior Leadership Team is considering all options. Right now, we incentivize our employees and encourage everyone to receive the vaccine(s) to help keep our local hospitals running, protect our children and save lives,” said Alex Smith, the City’s Chief Human Resources Officer.

Shelby County Government is not requiring a mandate for its 5,000 employees, but in a statement, Mayor Lee Harris said they will soon require regular asymptomatic testing.

“We are in a surge and everything should be on the table, including vaccine requirements. I urge every Shelby County employer to require the vaccine or, if that doesn’t work, employers should require regular testing of the unvaccinated. The vaccine is safe, effective, and our best hope to beat COVID-19. Shelby County Government has offered on-site vaccinations for employees, cash incentives, and paid time off for employees to get the vaccine. Soon we will begin requiring regular asymptomatic testing for unvaccinated county employees whose occupations place them at a higher risk of spreading COVID-19.”

- Mayor Lee Harris

Action News 5′s count of the 10 largest employers in the Mid-South shows only the U.S. government, Le Bonheur Health Care, and Baptist Memorial Health Care are requiring vaccines for their employees.

There are more than 13,000 federal workers live in the Mid-South.

Under new rules issued by President Biden, federal workers are required to get the vaccine or must undergo repeated testing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

