Driver with flat tire thanks Shelby County firefighters who helped

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova man reached out to Action News 5 to thank a few first responders who helped him out of a bind.

Dale Bregenzer says he got a flat tire Aug. 18 and had to pull into the Kroger parking lot near Trinity Road and Germantown Parkway.

Bregenzer says he’s disabled and couldn’t change the tire on his own, but three first responders from the Shelby County Fire Department stepped in to help!

Lieutenant Josh Walker and first responders Ashton Johnson and Chris Porter were on their lunch break when they noticed Bregenzer needed some help. The three quickly changed the tire before thunderstorms moved in.

Bregenzer called them angels sent from God and wanted to give them recognition. He’s grateful for their help!

Thank you to Lt. Josh Walker, Ashton Johnson and Chris Porter for stepping up!

First responders help fix a flat (Dale Bregenzer)

