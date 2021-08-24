Demand for COVID-19 testing grows in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - This COVID-19 surge has testing sites popping back up across the Mid-South.

A new site opened up Monday in Desoto County, Mississippi.

“I basically ran into a roadblock, and it’s been at least a week wait any place I’ve tried,” said Dean Lewis.

There’s a growing demand for COVID-19 testing in Desoto County, Mississippi. Lewis says he’d like his son, who’s in middle school, to get tested because three other students in his classroom have tested positive for the virus.

“I’ve been on the phone with several different companies, several different stores, including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, even Quest diagnostics, they are at least a week out for an appointment,” Lewis said.

County officials noticed the need and requested the state install a free COVID-19 testing clinic.

As soon as Lewis found out a testing site was opening at the DeSoto County Health Department Monday, he made an appointment, and he’s not the only one.

The need for the site became obvious the first day.

“It was supposed to be 120 appointments a day, five days a week, and they’ve already bumped that to 200. I know today all the appointments are taken,” said DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis.

Each person waiting in line will receive a rapid and PCR test.

Inside the building, the state health department began administering booster shots the same day.

The state says booster shots are only available for those eligible due to their immunocompromise with the conditions below:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose steroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

People who are eligible for the booster shot can make an appointment here, or by calling 877-978-6453.

If you’d like to get tested for COVID, you must schedule an appointment. Appointments can be made online here.

People without internet access can make appointments by calling 601-496-7200.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.