Dangerous heat and dry conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 11 am today. This means that the high heat and humidity will put the heat index over 105 this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. We will have plenty of sunshine today and no rain is expected. It will be clear and muggy tonight with low temperatures in the mid 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 95 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will also be hot and humid tomorrow, so we will likely see another heat advisory. There will be a slight drop in temperatures at the end of the week with highs in the lower 90s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s. This week looks mostly dry with just a few afternoon pop-up showers on Thursday and Friday.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy and humid over the weekend with temperatures in the lower 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. Afternoon downpours will be possible both days this weekend, but the best chance for rain will be on Sunday.

