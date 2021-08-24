County Commission approves $3.6M to help Regional One Hospital staffing shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 900 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Shelby County Monday. And over 600 people are hospitalized with complications due to the virus.

That’s putting a major strain on hospitals but help is coming to Regional One Hospital.

The Shelby County Commission says Regional One closed 21 of its beds due to staffing and it’s caused backups in the emergency room and trauma center. So the commission has amended the fiscal year budget to open those beds back up.

The commission wants to give Regional One $11.6 million.

Last night, commissioners approved $3.6 million to go to the hospital right away. The other $8 million will be discussed next month.

That money will be used to hire more employees to staff those 21 beds.

Commissioners hope to use federal funds to reimburse that money but there are still questions about how and if the federal government will reimburse the county.

Commissioners say on top of the pandemic, the hospital is dealing with more car crashes and more gun violence.

They say Regional One is having to transfer patients to other area hospitals which put an added burden on those hospitals and EMS workers.

Regional One needs more workers.

On Tuesday, the hospital is holding a job fair at the Benjamin Hooks Library from 10 a.m. to noon.

They are looking for nurses, CNAs and PCAs.

You can register for the job fair HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.