Clear the Shelter: MAS offers $20 pet adoptions

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Clear the Shelters event is underway at Memphis Animal Services.

“We’re hoping it’s going to drive traffic and get pets out of this building,” Alexis Pugh, Memphis Animal Service Director, said. “I am on a lot of national calls, and I can tell you the animal welfare industry across America is in crisis right now. We are hearing from our partners and shelters around the country that they are overwhelmed, and Memphis is no exception.”

From now until September 19, you can adopt a dog or cat for just $20.

“When you add up all the this you get for $20, it is a steal of a deal,” said Pugh. “My mom the bargain hunter would approve. You get your pet spayed or neutered, they’re completely vaccinated, all age appropriate vaccines, heartworm tested, heartworm prevention, flea and tick prevention, microchip, leash, collar, customized ID tag, and if they happen to be heartworm positive, which about 50% of the adult dogs here are heartworm positive, we actually pay for the heartworm medications which can run upwards to $1,000 at a private vet.”

If you can’t help by adopting? MAS is always look for fosters.

“We just need a couple of people to raise their hand and say I’m in foster, adopt, whatever you can do to be a part of the solution,’ she said.

You can also donate to the special Clear the Shelters Greater Good campaign by clicking here.

