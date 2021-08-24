Advertise with Us
Brandon Theesfeld to plead guilty in 2019 death of Ole Miss student

Ally Kostial, Brandon Theesfeld (source: VSCO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man charged with killing former Ole Miss student Ally Kostial will plead guilty to first-degree murder, District Attorney Ben Creekmore confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Defense attorney Tony Farese confirmed the plea hearing for Brandon Theesfeld is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

Kostial, 21, of St. Louis, Missouri, was found dead on July 20, 2019, in the Harmontown community of Lafayette County.

Theesfeld, a native of Texas, also attended Ole Miss. In September of 2019, Theesfeld pleaded not guilty.

Under the plea agreement, Farese said Theesfeld could be allowed out of prison on conditional release at age 65.

