Aldermen vote to implement mask mandate in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Aldermen voted in favor of implementing a mask mandate in Oxford Tuesday.

The Oxford Board of Alderman voted 4-3 to implement a mask mandate. The mandate applies to all indoor spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The vote comes as Mississippi health leaders reported a record 111 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, 1,000 healthcare works are on their way to hospitals throughout the state to provide relief.

The aldermen will revisit the order next week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.