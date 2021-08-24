Advertise with Us
Aldermen vote to implement mask mandate in Oxford

The director of the Oldham County Department of Public Health said many people and businesses have refused to comply with the statewide mask mandate.(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Aldermen voted in favor of implementing a mask mandate in Oxford Tuesday.

The Oxford Board of Alderman voted 4-3 to implement a mask mandate. The mandate applies to all indoor spaces and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The vote comes as Mississippi health leaders reported a record 111 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, 1,000 healthcare works are on their way to hospitals throughout the state to provide relief.

The aldermen will revisit the order next week.

