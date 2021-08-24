Advertise with Us
2nd DeSoto County school going virtual because of COVID-19

DeSoto County Schools parents, teachers, and kids can weigh in on the proposed policy by sending an email to pupil.services@dcsms.org.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A spokesperson for DeSoto County Schools confirms another school is transitioning to virtual learning because of increasing COVID-19 cases on campus.

According to the district, Lewisburg Middle School will move to virtual learning Thursday.

DeSoto County Schools says the Mississippi State Department of Health recommended the move after a review of student case numbers and clusters of cases in multiple classrooms.

In the district’s weekly COVID-19 update, Lewisburg Middle School was listed as having 31 student cases, the second highest number in the district, and more than 100 students in quarantine.

Across DeSoto County Schools, more than 400 students and 70 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week and more than 1,200 students were made to quarantine.

Lewisburg’s virtual learning period is tentatively scheduled through Wednesday, Sept. 8.

It’s the second school in the district to transition to virtual learning. Hernando High School did so last week with plans to enact a hybrid schedule upon return Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

