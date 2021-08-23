Advertise with Us
‘We just deal with it as it comes’ Mid-South nurse reflects on pandemic

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nurse who has treated the community’s sickest all pandemic said there’s one way out of this, and that’s vaccines.

Nurse Encarnacion Baker helped treat the community’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient.

In March 2020, the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Shelby County was brought to Baker’s floor at Baptist East.

She didn’t imagine a year and a half later we would be seeing one of the worst-case surges.

“It’s always stressful,” Baker said. “It’s stressful, period, to work in the healthcare field. Multiply that by a million.”

Baker tries to stay positive on the job at Baptist Memorial Hospital, but burnout is par for the course.

As a nurse on a med surge floor, she’s currently caring for people who need more intensive care, some with COVID-19, but beds on higher acuity floors, like the ICU, are all filled.

Baker has been caring for COVID-19 patients since the day the pandemic made its mark on the community.

“Patient zero was on our floor,” Baker said. “In fact, my manager Lakesha Flinn, was the one who swabbed that particular COVID positive test.”

Baker has seen how the pandemic first took the community’s most vulnerable, like the sick and elderly. She saw it keep people inside and away from families until a vaccine gave a new hope.

But now she watches as cases surge once again. There were 959 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Shelby County on Monday.

Now, the patients filling the hospitals are younger and unvaccinated. In Tennessee, 98 percent of cases and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, and unvaccinated people account for more than 99 percent of the deaths.

Doctors told Baker in six days last week, they saw six deaths from COVID-19.

“Of the six COVID-related deaths in the hospital, the average age was 35,” Baker said.

Baker doesn’t look toward the end of the pandemic because she doesn’t know when that will be, but she knows getting the vaccine will help us get there quicker.

Now, in Shelby County, on average more than 2,000 vaccines are being administered a day.

“We just deal with it as it comes. I really don’t see an end unless we vaccinate,” Baker said.

Right now, more than 450,000 people are vaccinated in Shelby County. That’s just shy of 65 percent of the way to herd immunity.

About 600 people are hospitalized right now with COVID-19.

Click here to find a vaccination location.

