UofM welcomes students back under latest COVID-19 guidelines

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday is the first day of classes for students at the University of Memphis.

Some courses are remote but most will be in person and right now masks are required on campus while indoors.

Sarah Lawrence, a senior Psych Major, is returning to UofM with only one in-person class, the rest online, a schedule she said she never thought she’d have if asked two years ago.

She says the university is helping students get back to school with their safety at top of mind.

”Everything they do, they put the students first, and they’re making sure we’re staying safe,” said Lawrence. “They send out emails all the time. They make it accessible to students. I feel safe coming here.”

The university is also offering vaccinations against covid every Thursday from nine to four

The vaccine is not required.

Students can register to get the shot on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

