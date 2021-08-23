Advertise with Us
UofM football great Danton Barto dies of COVID-19 complications

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis football great and M-club Hall of Famer Danton Barto has reportedly died due to complications with COVID-19. He was 50 years old.

UofM Head Football Coach Ryan Silverfield, tweeted a statement Monday morning confirming Barto’s death.

“The entire Memphis football program mourns the loss of the great Danton Barto. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and so many that knew and loved him.”

The Commercial Appeal says Barto’s wife, Shelley Beth Barto shared the news on her Facebook page; Barto was admitted to the hospital due to the virus earlier this month. According to Barto’s wife, he was not vaccinated.

During his time at the UofM, Barto was inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame in the class of 2007. At the time of his induction, UofM says Barto held the school record for career solo tackles at 273 and career total tackles at 473. The university says he was also ranked second all-time with 200 assisted tackles.

You can read more about Barto’s football feats at gotigersgo.com/honors/m-club-hall-of-fame.

