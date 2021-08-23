Advertise with Us
Two people hospitalized from potential ivermectin poison, MSDH says

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least two people are in the hospital from potential ivermectin poison, the Mississippi State Health Department said.

Monday, MSDH issued a public health warning after the Poison Control Center received these latest reports.

Last week, MSDH issued an alert warning to health care providers that a drug used to deworm livestock was being used to treat and prevent COVID-19.

You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider and acquired from a legitimate source, MSDH warns:

  • Don’t take ivermectin intended for animals to prevent or treat COVID-19 (or any animal medications).
  • Livestock ivermectin is highly concentrated, is toxic to people, and can cause serious harm.
  • You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your health care provider.
  • There are safe and effective medications to prevent and treat COVID-19 infection such as getting vaccinated or asking your doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment if you test positive for COVID-19.

