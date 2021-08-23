Advertise with Us
Gun confiscated from student at Memphis high school

White Station High School
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A student brought a gun to a Memphis high school Monday, according to the Shelby County School District (SCS).

The district says it received an anonymous tip about a student possibly in possession of a gun at White Station High School.

SCS says security and school administrators responded and immediately confiscated the weapon. The school district has not confirmed if the student will face any charges.

SCS released the following statement Action News 5 regarding the incident:

“The SCS Security team received an anonymous tip about a student possibly in possession of a gun at White Station High School. Based on proactive safety measures in place, security and school administrators responded and immediately confiscated the weapon. The safety of our students, teachers and faculty is our top priority and school staff followed protocol in notifying parents of the incident.”

