Shelby County sees over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases within 2 days

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 23
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 23(Action News 5/SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 959 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning. Over 2,000 new cases have been reported within the last two days countywide.

On Sunday morning, the health department reported a record-breaking daily increase of 1,118 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases per day climbed up to 785 as of Monday.

The county’s total case count has now surpassed 120,000 with a death toll of 1,826 since the first case was reported in March of 2020.

The health department says there are also 8,800 active cases, most of which are the Delta variant -- a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19. The variant is taking children by storm and just in time for their return to the classroom.

Several schools have announced multiple cases of the virus found in teachers and students, along with hundreds of kids in quarantine due to contact tracing.

The three age groups most affected at this time are 0-17 years of age, 18-24 and 25-34. Twenty-five to 34-year-olds in Shelby County has the highest amount of cases among their age group with a total of 1,061.

As the surge in cases continues, health officials and some local, state and national leaders are stressing the need to mask up and get vaccinated.

Area vaccination stats are as follows:

  • 452,481 total people vaccinated
  • 94,298 people partially vaccinated
  • 358,183 people fully vaccinated
  • 796,647 total vaccinations administered
  • 14,225 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The county has a goal of 700,000 to reach its idea of “herd immunity.”

