Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson and Joe Birch
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder reacted to the FDA giving full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Plus, with overcrowding at hospitals around the Mid-South, she explained when someone should go to an urgent clinic, over seeing their doctor, getting a COVID test or going to the ER.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

