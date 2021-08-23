Oxford man charged with first-degree murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police say that Keith Harmon Jr. of Batesville has been charged with first-degree murder.

Harmon reportedly shot John Adams at the Links apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi. Witnesses reported gunshots and were able to provide police with a description of the vehicle Harmon left in.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle minutes after the initial call and Harmon was taken into custody.

He bond is set at $1,000,000.

