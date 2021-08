IUKA, Miss. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Iuka, Mississippi over the weekend.

According to NWS, there was an EF-0 and EF-1 tornado in Iuka Saturday, August 21. Preliminary findings show an estimated wind peak ranging from 100 to 105 mph.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

